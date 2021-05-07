Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $38.00. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 5,109 shares traded.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

