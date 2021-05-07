Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NRP stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

