ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.
ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
