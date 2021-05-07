ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

