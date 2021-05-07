JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $86.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $6.10 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 15,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,066. JFrog has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

