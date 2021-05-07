RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RMAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 76,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,125. The company has a market cap of $689.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. RE/MAX has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

