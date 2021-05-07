Petix & Botte Co Purchases 2,898 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

