Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

SAL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.05. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

