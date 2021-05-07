Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 6,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.