William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

NYSE PEN traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $276.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,339. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

