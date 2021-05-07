Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) to “Hold”

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 51,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,631. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.