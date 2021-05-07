Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,211. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

