Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 851,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 20,257.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.27% of Pyxis Tankers worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.