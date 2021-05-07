DA Davidson Comments on Tutor Perini Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPC. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,225. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

