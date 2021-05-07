Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Increased by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$489.50 million.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.