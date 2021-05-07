Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,275 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.71. 15,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,129. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

