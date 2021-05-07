Spreng Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 50,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,333. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

