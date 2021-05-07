iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $249.36. 90,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.72 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

