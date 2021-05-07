Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

NYSE UE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.02. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,639. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

