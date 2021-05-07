Project Inverse Market Capitalization Hits $2.20 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $2.20 million and $444,406.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00266696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01162397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00760565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.62 or 0.99904552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

