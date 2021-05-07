Hxro Hits Market Cap of $135.25 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $135.25 million and $1.74 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00083954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.00798812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.00 or 0.08833539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

