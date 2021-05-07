Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $247.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company expects earnings per share between $8.40 and $8.80 for 2021. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 21%. It expects organic sales growth to be approximately 9-11% for the current year, driven by higher volume and price hikes. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Moreover, it expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $220.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

