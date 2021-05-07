Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

