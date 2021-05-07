DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.66. 1,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,594. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

