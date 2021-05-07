Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

