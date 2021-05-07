TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 55.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $272.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

