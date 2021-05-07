Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.