Roubaix Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,073 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ONDS stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

