Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 297,011 TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. TransAct Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 3.31% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

