Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace accounts for 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

