SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

BATS EMTL opened at $50.46 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.