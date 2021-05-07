Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

SPG stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

