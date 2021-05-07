Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,642,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $136.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

