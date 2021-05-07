Dearborn Partners LLC Has $222,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $172.84 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

