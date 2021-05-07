Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 1,074 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $124.08 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its position in Avalara by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

