Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $1.13 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $445,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in MasTec by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $111.01.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

