Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.48.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $284.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.