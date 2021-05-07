Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.