Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

