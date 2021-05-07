SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $252.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

