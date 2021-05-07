Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $290,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,156. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $31.30 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $891.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

