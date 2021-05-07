Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,845 shares of company stock worth $3,872,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $891.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

