Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 499,636 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Curis were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $12,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

