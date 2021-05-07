Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Decreased by Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

ABX opened at C$29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.04.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

