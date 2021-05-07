Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $41.62. 199,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

