Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 98,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,470. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.