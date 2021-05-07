Pixelworks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pixelworks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,646. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

