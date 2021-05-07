Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.