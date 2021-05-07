Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

REGI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,288. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

