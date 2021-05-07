Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $101.15. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

