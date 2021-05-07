Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Everi were worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

EVRI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

